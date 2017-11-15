Agama Technologies AB: Netstream selects Agama for OTT video service assurance

(Linköping, Sweden, November 15, 2017) - Agama Technologies (http://www.agama.tv/), the specialist in video service quality and customer experience, today announces that Netstream (http://www.netstream.ch/index.php?id=597) has selected Agama's OTT service assurance solution to ensure their service quality and customer viewing experience.

In today's expanding OTT market, it is crucial to have full insight in the service delivery. To achieve this, Netstream has selected Agama's end-to-end OTT service assurance solution. As a premium TV as a Service (TVaaS) provider, Netstream faces stringent requirements on quality, as well as end customer experience from their wholesale customers. With support from the Agama solution, Netstream will be able to assure that their OTT service delivered meets their customers' expectations, not only for their award-winning IPTV, but also for their established OTT solutions, all in a consistent manner, while at the same time further improving their operational efficiency.



"After carefully analysing the leading vendors, the decision to select Agama to assure Netstream's OTT services was given", says Robert Bertschinger, Chief Strategy Officer at Netstream. "With the ability to oversee the entire chain end-to-end and independent of technology, while keeping ownership of data, we are now able to meet our customers' high expectations on our services consistently for all delivery mechanisms."



Mikael Dahlgren, CEO at Agama Technologies, adds: "With a focus on customer satisfaction, Netstream is a trusted service provider in the European market. We are very proud to be a part of their OTT offering, and excited to follow their continued success."



Media contact:

Madeleine Mahrs

Agama Technologies

mediacontact@agama.tv

+46 13 240 330

About Agama Technologies

Agama Technologies specialises in empowering video operators' business processes with awareness that can drastically lower operational costs and improve customer satisfaction. With extensive experience and an industry-leading solution for monitoring, assurance and analytics of video service quality and customer experience, Agama helps operators to implement a data-driven way of working to assure optimal service quality, improve operational efficiency and increase customer understanding. The company is based in Linköping, Sweden, and is privately held. For more information, visit www.agama.tv (http://www.agama.tv/).

About Netstream

Netstream was founded 1998 as one of the most innovative Internet Service Providers in the Business Market Segment. The company is highly recognized as a Service Provider for high-end residential users, small- and medium size as well as large corporate customers, covering the complete spectrum of products and service solutions in the areas of Connectivity, Voice, VoIP, Streaming, Hosting, Security and Wholesale. Netstream is a privately held company located in Dübendorf, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.netstream.tv. (http://www.netstream.ch/index.php?id=597)

Press Release 2017-11-15 Agama Technologies selected by Netstream (http://hugin.info/138960/R/2149929/825170.pdf)



