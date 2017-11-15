The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 15.11.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.11.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA LE4 XFRA CA5266811010 LEONOVUS INC. O.N. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA QTS XFRA US46266C1053 IQVIA HLDGS DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 780 XFRA US83409V1044 SOGOU INC. CL.A ADR/1 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 7TA1 XFRA VGG7500A1003 RENMIN TIANLI GRP DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N