Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Receives Patent Approval from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Innovative Print-Head Maintenance System

The current patent joins 3 previously approved patents of the company

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has received patent approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the company's innovative system for print-head maintenance.

The patent protects the unique print-head cleaning system used during the air suction process, which involves no direct contact on the print head. The patented technology prevents erosion of the print nozzles and enables longer lifespan of the print head.

"We're very serious about protecting our groundbreaking intellectual property," said Nano Dimension CEO and Co-Founder Amit Dror. "Receiving our fourth patent for Nano Dimension's innovative technologies for 3D printed electronics and electrified additive manufacturing goes a long way to reinforcing that goal."

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses protecting its intellectual property. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 7, 2017, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Nano Dimension Ltd.