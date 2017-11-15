The solar facility is located in the Republic of Buryatia, where the Russian solar module manufacturer hopes to deploy 150 MW of solar.

Russian solar module maker and PV project developer Hevel Solar has announced it has connected to the grid a 10 MW solar plant in Russia.

The Bichurskaya SPP solar plant is located in the Bichursky District, in Siberia's Republic of Buryatia. Construction on the project had started in May of this year. Hevel said that the installation relies ...

