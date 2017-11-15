The Italian oil and gas provider is also assessing the feasibility of floating PV projects in in the Volta basin.

Italy's oil group Eni announced it is planning to build a 20 MW photovoltaic power plant in the area of Tamale, in the north of Ghana. The project is part of Eni's activities in the country, which include, inter alia, the Integrated Oil&Gas Development Project, in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) block, off Ghana's western coast, and other projects to improve the living conditions and mitigating impact on vulnerable groups in the Western Region.

The company also said it has started to assess the possibility of installing floating PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...