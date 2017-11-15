Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-15 / 09:05 *Chinese Truck Manufacturer Reduces Nitrogen Emissions with Urea Systems from NORMA Group * *Maintal, Germany/Qingdao, China, November 15, 2017* - NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, supplies 150,000 urea transport systems (UTS) each year to a leading Chinese truck manufacturer. The heated plastic pipes for urea injection are produced at the Chinese site in Qingdao and will be installed in around 50,000 vehicles from 2017 until at least 2022. The exhaust gas standard China 6 enters into force in China in 2020. In order to comply with the strict threshold values for nitrogen oxides, manufacturers of commercial vehicles with diesel engines are obliged to install selective catalytic reduction [1] systems among other devices. "Our Urea transport systems help our customers worldwide to reliably and effectively meet the emission standards," says Werner Deggim, CEO of NORMA Group. "We are pleased that our urea technology is also needed for the reduction of nitrogen oxides in the Chinese market that is so important to us. To ensure that systems can meet even more demanding requirements, we are constantly developing our urea portfolio further." Depending on the customer's requirements, NORMA Group's urea transport systems are used in various designs in vehicles with diesel engines. Since urea freezes at -11 Celsius, the liquid must be heated to be ready for operation. Heated urea transport systems ensure that the frozen urea solution thaws and can be injected within a very short time. The heating wire is either externally wrapped around the plastic conduit or located within the conduit directly in the urea fluid. Another concept uses the heat from the cooling water system to defrost the urea solution. The most recent development within the NORMA Group's urea-transport product portfolio is the Smart-Thaw system [2] that not only heats the urea line and its two quick connectors, but also heats interfaces with adjacent system components. The system uses a heating rod placed up to or through a urea-dispensing spigot, applying heat to areas that current systems fail to reach, which speeds up the thawing process even further. Read more about NORMA Group's SCR technology at blog.normagroup.com/scr-technology [1]. Additional information on the company is available on www.normagroup.com [3]. Press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images [4]. *Contact* NORMA Group SE Alexandra Lipkowski? Group Communications E-Mail: alexandra.lipkowski@normagroup.com Tel.: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 747 *About NORMA Group* NORMA Group is a global market leader in engineered joining technology. The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 35,000 products to customers in 100 countries with around 7,600 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 895 million in 2016. NORMA Group operates a global network of 29 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index. End of Media Release Issuer: NORMA Group SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2017-11-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NORMA Group SE Edisonstr. 4 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 6181 6102 741 Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641 E-mail: ir@normagroup.com Internet: www.normagroup.com ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 WKN: A1H8BV Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 629445 2017-11-15 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5ea8a80987564a6f5786ef45c8731689&application_id=629445&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6a47a267c401654f21cd6b185df51b55&application_id=629445&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f541d7fbe199588b30ddc23cc97d1ed&application_id=629445&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05def05cd948e4746d1b09256aef7ca4&application_id=629445&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)