PR Newswire

Kemira Increases Prices of Coagulant and Polymer Products in EMEA

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemira, a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries, announces price increases across its coagulant and polymer product lines in the EMEA region.

The price increases, which become effective on January 1st, 2018 or as contracts allow, are necessary due to overall significant and continued increases in costs of both freight and many key raw materials, where the supply-demand situation is challenging.

Coagulants:
11-13% for aluminum based coagulants
11-13% for iron sulphate based coagulants
5-7% for iron chloride based coagulants

Polymers:
8% for dry products
9% for emulsions and other liquid polymers

Increases can be higher for specific product types in locations that are most acutely impacted by increased costs.

For more information:
Wido Waelput
Senior Vice President, Commercial, Industry & Water EMEA
tel. +49-17-2884-3496
wido.waelput@kemira.com

Harri Eronen
Senior Vice President, Commercial, Pulp & Paper EMEA
tel. +49-17-1802-8790
harri.eronen@kemira.com

