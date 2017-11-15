RateGain Brings Real-time, Big Data Intelligence to Airline Pricing

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Launches AirGain, a SaaS product for Airline Revenue managers and pricing experts

RateGain announces the launch of AirGain, a real-time airline pricing intelligence solution that collects and analyzes airline fares for diverse categories and attributes across multiple distribution channels. With AirGain, an airline aims to solve such critical business challenges as inaccurate/delayed pricing, understanding ancillaries pricing, and tackling the airline rate parity issues.

RateGain CEO, Bhanu Chopra, says, "Airlines are increasingly pressured by diminishing margins and hyper competition from digitally driven online travel companies. Pricing Intelligence is not an option anymore, if an Airline wants to sustain, let alone upping their game. Real-time Pricing intelligence with AirGain is like watching their playfield from 30,000 feet, yet, being able to dive right into the problem area whenever needed."

AirGain captures pricing data in real-time and represents it in form of visual insights on Airlines' comparative position, market dynamics, yield per departure, rate disparity alerts and much more. A SaaS-based product, AirGain easily integrates with top revenue management platforms. Based on Microsoft Azure platform, the solution is scalable for future data needs and deployments.

Anand Medepalli, RateGain's Chief Product Officer, says, "Airlines are restrained by legacy systems to process and monetize Airfare big data. Revenue Managers can leverage real-time insights from this data to fuel their pricing and revenue strategies. With AirGain, the intent is to redefine how pricing intelligence is gathered and utilized."

RateGain is seeing significant interest from airlines in this next generation price intelligence solution and is pleased to have already signed two contracts with a leading European Airline company.

For more details, visit AirGain.

About RateGain

RateGain helps hospitality and travel companies make more revenue every day.

Founded in 2004, RateGain now has 12,000 clients around the globe including hotels, online travel agents, airlines, car rental companies, cruise liners as well as tour operators and wholesalers. RateGain's cloud-based software helps organizations with rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution and brand engagement.

In 2014, RateGain was funded by TA Associates, one of the most respected and oldest private equity firms in the world. RateGain currently has over 550 employees who work passionately to deliver unsurpassed value for their clients through cutting edge software products and stellar support.

For more information, visit http://www.rategain.com.