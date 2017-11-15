Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, Nov 15, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The first shortlist of WARC's Media Awards, an international competition that examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment, is now released.17 entries from a wide range of countries and companies including Danone, Heineken, Google, P&G and Unilver have been shortlisted in the Effective Use of Tech category, a search for communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix.Kristi Argyilan, Senior Vice President, Media and Guest Engagement, Target - jury chair of the panel of 12 senior executives from brands, agencies and tech-inspired businesses, commented: "As our jury examined the wide pool of cutting-edge work, we were struck by how marketers were utilizing technology to humanize their brands and creating emotionally stirring programs that engaged while providing meaningful service to their audiences across every imaginable industry."The shortlisted entries are:The campaign that saved 2500 lives - Softlogic Life Insurance - Mindshare Sri Lanka - Sri LankaSmart = Sexy - Lifestyles, Blowtex - +KNAUSS - Brazil, United StatesThe Better Wishes - Google Taiwan - OMD Taiwan - TaiwanSpreading love online, sending gifts on LINE - Ferrero Rocher - PHD Taiwan - TaiwanInspiring weather to grill, or not - Johnsonville Fresh Bratwurst - CompassPoint Media - United StatesAdaAQUA GifMojis - AQUA - Havas Media - IndonesiaAdaAQUA campaign with PathDaily - AQUA - Havas Media - IndonesiaLoved the cold - Coors Light - Kinetic, Starcom - Irish RepublicDynamic recruitment - The University of Sydney - The Monkeys - Australia@GeoStories - Geological Survey of Canada History Committee - McMillan - CanadaFrom inside the plot - Fiat - People Initiative - TurkeyHumans 2: Closer to perfect than ever before - Channel 4 - OMD UK, 4creative - United KingdomSea Hero Quest - Deutsche Telekom - MediaCom, Saatchi & Saatchi - GlobalBigger Than Suicide - Lynx - Kinetic UK, Mindshare - United KingdomReact to shamers - Always - MediaCom Israel - IsraelOur hearts beat as one! - Cornetto - Mindshare - IndiaMartes de McDonald's - McDonald's - OMD, Tribal DDB - MexicoThe shortlists of the three other categories - Effective Channel Integration, Effective Partnerships and Sponsorships and Best Use of Data - will be announced shortly.To see the case studies of the shortlisted entries or for more information about the WARC Media Awards please visit at www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.