Well, the UK's largest independent pharmacy chain, has announced Lynn Krige as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Lynn joined Well on 8th November, the day of the company's annual conference, with influential speaker Matthew Syed coaching business leaders on how to drive a high-performance culture, and the Executive Team sharing the transformation plans and vision for the next 12 months.

Lynn brings over 25 years of commercial and strategic experience, most recently at PLC Board level, leading teams to achieve financial business objectives. Prior to Well, Lynn was CFO at British Engineering Services, and before that, Group Finance Director for Speedy Hire PLC. Lynn also has 12 years of experience in infrastructure asset management with John Laing PLC, where she was a Board Member and Investment Committee Chair.

Based at Well's head office in Manchester city centre, Lynn will lead the finance department, including portfolio, procurement and general counsel for the Well Group, comprising Well, Well Careplus and Bestway Medhub.

Commenting on her recent appointment, Lynn Krige said: "I'm delighted to be joining Well at such an exciting time of transformation, and the conference was a fantastic, inspiring introduction to the business. I am passionate about driving operational efficiencies and investing in initiatives that create an excellent customer experience, and Well's dedication to this is one of the key reasons I wanted to be part of the company".

John Nuttall, CEO at Well, commented: "I'm thrilled to welcome Lynn as the newest member of the Executive Team, substantially strengthening the leadership group. Lynn brings excellent technical ability and a highly professional approach coupled with strong values that align perfectly with our business. Lynn is highly respected in her field and I'm looking forward to working closely with her to drive our ambitious growth plans".

Lynn Krige will be Well's first female CFO, and the second female on the Executive Team, alongside Tracy Barton, Retail Stores Director.

