Major IFSEC 2018 Announcement: IFSEC to Take New Industry Role Addressing Critical Global Security Challenges

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Security has never been a more critical discussion. 2017 has been a year where organisations and governments became increasingly aware that the manner of threat which they were working to prevent has changed irrevocably. Europe fell victim to a string of unpredictable attacks; Yahoo saw their share value fall by $350 billion over 48 hours after the largest security breach in history was revealed; the NHS found their physical assets left vulnerable after a ransomware attack disrupted their ambulance service; the FBI and Apple went to war on encryption and Airbnb properties were left in chaos when a smartlock update went wrong.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/583011/UBM_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/604884/IFSEC_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/604883/IFSEC_Keynote.jpg )



These represented a pivotal theme, the need for all those influencing security to adapt to reflect the more complex world, and the ever-closer interweaving of physical and cyber security.

The time is now for the security profession to unite their knowledge and their technologies to protect people, property and profits. To do this we must transform our expertise. We must be able to access the solutions we need. We must commit to making the world a safer place.

As of 2018, it is IFSEC's commitment to become this place for the profession to create a safer world. More than just a prominent trade show, IFSEC must foster the global security conversation, be the vessel that sets and carries the agenda and be the antenna for broadcasting the safety and security dialogue. 2018 will be the inauguration year of a transformation of IFSEC's 40 year heritage as a physical security show into a high level security summit and integrated security event.

When IFSEC was first conceived, the threats we faced were merely physical. Society has adapted and this is the year we must too.

The security profession must evolve to meet modern needs. IFSEC is gladly becoming the arena for the big discussions, however difficult they may be.

The security profession must discover solutions that are a driving force in protecting businesses, people and data. IFSEC will give the security industry the platform to display and discover products and services to help national, corporate and home security adapt to the changing tides of tomorrow's challenges.

The security profession must drive the agenda. IFSEC will exist for the world's leading security experts to find a platform for provocative debate on global security and propel intercommunication forward between the installer, integrator, end user and vendor.

IFSEC will become an orchestration of every aspect of how the security sector relates to our world, existing to be the conduit between the security profession and the solutions needed to achieve global safety. To pilot this in 2018, IFSEC will drive an emphasis on major keynote addresses from strategic global security leaders, in a dedicated Summit, host a multitude of high level panel debates from government and industry influencers, congregated in the striking Amphitheatre and provide the opportunity to hear from those leading the way in identifying, installing and maintaining transformational security practices between physical and IT, introducing an Integrated Security Theatre. Establishing the impartial voice of security equipment will also be key to the IFSEC 2018 proposition, rigorously holding technology up to the test in real-life Testing, across Attack Scenarios and Surveillance Situations. This will allow security innovation to be delivered to the world through IFSEC, revealing thousands of differentiated products that will filtrate from government, to the boardroom, and to every individual in the security profession.

We trust that as custodians of IFSEC, which is a privilege we're rightly proud to have, that the industry, market and every stakeholder will view this declaration of intent in a positive light. IFSEC is indeed a successful exhibition business but we're acutely aware that it now provides a profound opportunity to exist at a more elevated level.

If there is a vision of what makes a safer global landscape, it begins with the security profession. Join the beginning of this journey with IFSEC 2018 to design a more secure world and help security thrive over threat.

Gerry Dunphy

Brand Director - IFSEC

Notes to editor:

About UBM EMEA:

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world. In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors - from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

For more information, go to http://www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM ,UBM Plc LinkedIn



For further information, comment or to arrange an interview please contact:



Ricky Abate | Content Marketing Executive | UBM

t: +44(0)20-7921-8192 | e: ricky.abate@ubm.com |twitter: @Ricky_UBM1

240 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8BF