YITU Tech Puts Forth a Global AI Vision Strategy by Joining Forces with Microsoft to Build a Smarter City

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- YITU Tech, a Chinese pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) headquartered in Shanghai was invited to attend the Smart City Expo World Congress as a strategic partner of Microsoft and jointly announced a strategic cooperation between the two companies. This partnership will focus on the collaboration of Microsoft AZURE Cloud Computing Platform & Services with YITU's AI Based Face Recognition Technologies to further explore the research and development of future smart city application scenarios.

"With YITU's AI based solutions integration into the AZURE Cloud Computing Platform, it will enable an important building block for smart city implementation. YITU's Product & Services team will assist Microsoft in providing their face recognition technology solutions and dedicated technical support," said a spokesman of YITU Tech at the conference.

YITU's award-winning AI solutions have already been successfully tested and deployed in Microsoft AZURE Cloud Platform. In addition, YITU's leading intelligent security platform, including precision face recognition and vehicle identification technology, has already exceeded 100 million static comparisons. YITU's industry leading database matching system can search through over a billion records in less than 3 seconds, providing comprehensive and sophisticated solutions for many industries such as public safety, financial services, healthcare, customs and ports.

"Microsoft is excited to partner with YITU to help drive the next wave of innovative connected city solutions," said Trudy Norris-Grey, Managing Director, Microsoft CityNext. "As technology and urbanization continue to change the way governments interact with citizens, Microsoft CityNext is leveraging the trusted Azure Platform to help cities remain connected and offer problem-solving solutions. From better transit management and safer roads to reduced crime and increased energy efficiency, cloud technology is helping cities to empower its citizens and create the connected society of the future."

YITU's global AI vision strategy was in process for along time. A recent product showcase and discussion with the Singaporean officials signaled the beginning of this vision. By joining forces together with Microsoft, this strategic cooperation will have significant implication forthe field of Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft's high availability cloud computing platform in many regions around the world coupled with YITU's award winning face recognition technologies will allow both companies to strengthen the service offerings and benefits. It will pave the way to the next phase of AI innovation, implementation, and practice across Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa and many other regions for YITU.

YITU's AI based face recognition technologies have also been recognized by the industry withtheir recent victory at the 2017 Face Recognition Prize Challenge (FRPC or "the Challenge") hosted by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) under the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence. This victory is a significant milestone for the Chinese AI industry, further demonstrating that YITU is at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence era.

About YITU Technology

YITU Technology (YITU) is a pioneer in practical artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation that provides advanced AI-based business solutions to build a safer, better and healthier world. YITU boasts a world-class R&D team that drives industrial development to find comprehensive solutions in the areas of machine vision, speech and language understanding.

