JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation 15-Nov-2017 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1**5* *November **2017* *Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"* *9M & 3Q 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation * On Monday, 20 November 2017 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 17 November 2017. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9105 Russia: +7 495 213 1767 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5175 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 20 November 2017 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 20 November 2018. - ENDS - *For further information please contact:* *JSC "Halyk Bank"* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4863 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629521 15-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5c2c70373cab47b8b3d6138fbc61c20c&application_id=629521&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=629521&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

