Mobile-connected mold-temperature controller system



TOKYO, Nov 15, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Matsui MFG. Co., Ltd., NTT DOCOMO, INC. and NTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. announced today that they will launch a proof-of-concept demonstration of an IoT platform for plastic-molding operations using a mold-temperature controller equipped with sensors and connected to a mobile communications network, enabling production data to be sent to a cloud server for real-time processing. Beginning November 15, the demonstration will help to confirm system accuracy and related issues for an envisioned commercial solution, expected to be the world's first of its kind, for highly efficient plastic molding applications in Southeast Asia's fast-growing industries for automobiles, electrical appliances and other products.The solution will incorporate the use of a mobile-connected mold-temperature controller, built specially for the demonstration, at a plastic molding factory in Indonesia. The controller collects data via sensors and then communicates the data via a mobile network for real-time visualization and analysis. IoT-dedicated software will connect the sensors to a public cloud via a mobile network, or potentially a low-power wireless access (LWPA) system. Manufacturers are expected to use the platform to reduce machine downtime due to various malfunctions, prevent production defects and improve production processes.Through the demonstration, the three partners will determine the possibilities of acquiring and visualizing data suitable for extra-efficient plastic-molding production. In the future, machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to be incorporated in the platform for increasingly efficient production operations.In preparation for an envisioned commercial launch, Matsui will continue to enhance its mold-temperature controller, sensors and related know-how, DOCOMO will develop practical IoT services for Southeast Asian industries and DOCOMO ASIA will continue to enhance the IoT-solution platform for deployment in Southeast Asia.Factors such as mold-temperature control, screw speed, pressure, etc. greatly affect the quality of plastic molding, creating the need for high-precision IoT-based production platforms. The demand for plastics in Southeast Asia's manufacturing industry is expected to show robust growth due to factors including regional population growth, expanding operations by Japanese automotive, electric, and other manufacturers, and ongoing efforts to reduce product weights and production costs.Demonstrationhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_DOCOMOMobileConnectedTemperature.jpgMobile-connected mold-temperature controller systemAbout MatsuiManufacturing and sales of plastics processing equipment and systems (molding-process temperature controllers, conveyors, mixers, crushers, recycling devices, etc.). Design, manufacturing, installation, repair and maintenance of plastics processing equipment and systems, factory automation system and components, and factory distribution system and components.About NTT DOCOMO ASIANTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. (UEN number: 201228945N), a Singapore-based subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, provides mobile solutions and conducts research aimed at developing new business opportunities in Singapore and neighboring countries in Asia. Based on shared values with NTT DOCOMO, NTT DOCOMO ASIA is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with business partners, by driving forward with global ICT-related solutions that change the way people work. For more information, please visit New windowhttp://www.docomo-asia.com/index_en.html.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.