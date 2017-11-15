Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
2017-11-15 / 10:21
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Deutsch/Kennzahlen/2017/Q
3_2017_Quartalsbericht_de_15112017_Online.pdf English:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Deutsch/Kennzahlen/2017/Q
3_2017_Quartalsbericht_en_15112017_Online.pdf
2017-11-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
End of News DGAP News Service
629523 2017-11-15
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 15, 2017 04:21 ET (09:21 GMT)
