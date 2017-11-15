Most recently led Ericsson's IT Cloud Products business unit

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has hired Anders Lindblad, a 20-year veteran of Ericsson, as Communications Media industry lead for Europe, effective immediately. In his new role, Lindblad is responsible for business development and operations in the region and for helping clients form and deliver large-scale transformation programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005031/en/

Anders Lindblad (Photo: Business Wire)

At Ericsson, Lindblad most recently served as a senior vice president and head of the Cloud and IP business unit, which, among other responsibilities, managed the company's transition to digital communications service provider (CSP). During his career with Ericsson, Lindblad held a variety of international positions in business development and commercial operations. For the last 10 years he was a member of the executive team, serving in both customer-facing and product-development roles. He also served as head of the company's Middle East region.

"The European CSP market continues to face disruption, so it's critical that we have the very best talent to help our clients overcome these turbulent times and transform their businesses to succeed in the years ahead," said Gary Heffernan, a senior managing director at Accenture and European lead for the company's Communications, Media Technology operating group. "The combination of Anders' strategic vision, industry experience and passion makes him well positioned to help our clients continue to accelerate their transformation journeys to become digital leaders."

Swedish by birth but now based in Rome, Lindblad began his career as a fighter pilot in the Swedish Air Force before moving into business. He is a visiting professor at the LUISS Business School in Rome and serves as a director on the school's international advisory board. In 2013, he was named Telecom Professional of the Year in the CommsMEA Awards.

"I am excited to join Accenture, which is at the forefront of digital transformation, working with some of the biggest CSPs in Europe as they embark on exciting transformational programs," Lindblad said. "I will use my experience in business and from living and working in five countries across Europe and the Middle East to support the broader Accenture team as we help clients navigate these challenging, but exhilarating, times to become stronger and more successful for the future."

Lindblad holds a Master of Science in industrial engineering and management from Linköping University in Sweden.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 425,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005031/en/

Contacts:

Accenture

Molly McDonagh, +44 7825 023 622

molly.mcdonagh@accenture.com