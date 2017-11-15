Automotive Tinting Film Market Size Worth $4.48 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalautomotive tinting film marketis expected to reach USD 4.48 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing installation of tinting films on windows and windshields is expected to drive the market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Rapid expansion of automotive sector in China, Japan, and Argentina is expected to trigger consumption of tinting films over the forecast period. Increasing consumer disposable income coupled with technological advancements such as the advent of bio-based polyester films is expected to fuel market growth.

The benefits offered by the product include heat protection, protection against harmful UV rays, glare, and improved vehicle aesthetics. Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits along with recovery of automotive industry across the globe is expected to drive demand.

Tinting films help in reducing solar heat gain & winter heat loss and maintain sustainable & comfortable environment. In addition, the use of Ultra Violet-A filtering tinting films reduce the risk of skin cancer & skin damage. Environmental benefits offered by product along with rising safety concerns among consumers is expected to drive growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Automotive Tinting Film Market Analysis By Application (Windows, Windshields), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-tinting-film-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Window tints installed on the windshields block around 43% heat and 99% UV rays, which is expected to augment product demand. Windshields application segment is projected to account for 60.2% by 2025.

Passenger cars accounted for 66% of global tinting film industry in 2016 on account of the growing demand for window tints in premium passenger cars to protect center console and automotive electronics from heating

LCVs are expected to denote a CAGR of 5.3% owing to the use of the vehicles for home deliveries and improvements in trade and transportation in developed economies of North America and Europe

and North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 on account of growing demand for window tints in windshields to enhance glare protection for improved clarity while driving

accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 on account of growing demand for window tints in windshields to enhance glare protection for improved clarity while driving China accounted for the largest revenue share in Asia Pacific and expected to grow at a predicted CAGR of 6.1% on account of growing demand for luxury cars coupled with increasing installation of colored tints in the country

accounted for the largest revenue share in and expected to grow at a predicted CAGR of 6.1% on account of growing demand for luxury cars coupled with increasing installation of colored tints in the country Companies including 3M and Eastman have goodwill in the industry, which gives them an added advantage over local manufacturers in expanding the distribution network to maintain competitive prices

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Rosin Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rosin-market

Medical Adhesives Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-adhesives-market

Specialty Polymers Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/specialty-polymers-market

Lamination Adhesives Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lamination-adhesives-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive tinting film market on the basis of application, vehicle type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Windows Windshields

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com