Trinidad La Trova, Habanos S.A. World Presentation in Asia Pacific

Habanos, S.A. introduces this new release together with The Pacific Cigar Co. LTD., its exclusive distributor in Asia Pacific .

This product, exclusively designed for"La Casa del Habano"stores, isshowcasedsimultaneously in 8retailestablishmentsinseveral cities ofthe Asia Pacific region.

Habanos, S.A together with its exclusive Asia Pacific distributor "The Pacific Cigar Co, LTD" launchesTrinidad La Trova(52ring gaugex 166mmlength),an innovative and exclusive production designed especially for the "La Casa del Habano" network of specialist stores.

Trinidad La Trova (52ring gaugex 166mmlength)is made'‹'‹"Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga"-Totally Handmade withLong Filler- and their leaves are specially selected from the Vuelta Abajo* region in Pinar del Río*, Cuba*, the best land in the world for growing tobacco. To manufacture this product, expert Cuban torcedores -cigar rollers- work painstakingly to create a meticulous and exquisite cigar that meets the expectations of the most discerning and demanding Habanos smokers.

Trinidad is the brand that pays tribute to the town of Santísima Trinidad, a unique place located on Cuba's south coast, declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO. The brand was made available to smokers around the world in 1998, always in very small quantities. Later on, Trinidad changed its brand image to modernize it and align it with the extraordinary quality of its Habanos. Today, these premium cigars are manufactured at the Francisco Donatién Factory in Pinar del Río*.

This new release is an unprecedented vitola in the brand ("Cañonazo Especial"), only used previously in the 2011 Limited Edition, Cohiba 1966. With this world presentation, the Trinidad brand continues to show a clear commitment to strengthening its range of heavy ring gauge Habanos, joining its other two offerings, Trinidad Vigía (54 ring gauge x 110 mm length) and Trinidad Topes Edición Limitada 2016 (56 ring gauge x 125 mm length).

The Habanos, S.A. global launch forms part of its strategy of offering each year new and exclusive products available only atLa Casa del Habano, the network of retail stores under franchise specialising in the sale of Habanos. These exclusive establishments provide the most discerning smokers the chance to enjoy the universe that surrounds these prestigious cigars and stand out for offering the best personalized service. Currently, there are more than 145 luxury stores, present in 65 countries.

The world presentation of theTrinidad La Trova (52ring gaugex 166mmlength)willbe heldsimultaneouslyin 8 different points of sale.More specifically, in sevenCasa del Habanostores located in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, in Thailand; Hong Kong, Macao and Taipei, in China; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; and Tokio in Japan. But also at the Cohiba Atmosphere space in Bangkok.

*Protected Appellations of Origin

