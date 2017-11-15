Helsinki, Finland, November 15, 2017 at 12.00 pm - One of the largest ministries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has chosen QPR Software (QPR) to automate its strategy execution and performance management.



The solution will be implemented with QPR Metrics software and includes among other things automated performance dashboards cascaded throughout the organization, as well as customized reports and workflows. The solution enables proactive management control over strategy execution and effective communication of strategy.



"QPR's solution supports the Ministry as it helps advance the Kingdom's national transformation program that is based on the Saudi Vision 2030. The Ministry needs to be able to effectively communicate, monitor and manage its strategic objectives, KPIs, and strategic initiatives. Such large-scale and multi-dimensional monitoring is very challenging without automation," says Tero Aspinen, QPR's VP of Strategy Management.



The implementation is carried out jointly with Leaders Solutions, QPR's local value-added reseller.



About QPR Software



QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.



With 25 years of experience, 2 000 customers and over a million licenses sold, QPR's products are highly regarded by industry analysts and customers alike.



Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



For more information on QPR Software, please contact:



Tero Aspinen VP, Strategy Management Email: tero.aspinen(at)qpr.com Tel. + 358 (0)50 338 1894



For additional information on QPR Metrics and related solutions, please visit:



https://www.qpr.com/products/qpr-metrics



https://www.qpr.com/solutions/strategy-execution



https://www.qpr.com/solutions/performance-management



About Leaders Solutions



Leaders Solutions is a leading consulting and training company based in Saudi Arabia. It provides software/IT solutions and consultancy services for strategy development and execution as well as performance management and quality and process management. Leaders Solutions' services and solutions are targeted for organizations in both public and private sectors who want to achieve operational excellence.



http://www.ls-education.com/



For more information on Leaders Solutions, please contact:



Badr Aldoweesh CEO, Leaders Solutions Email: ceo@ls-education.com Tel. +966 (0) 556264441