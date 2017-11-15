Vedanta Limited - Restart of Power Plants at Jharsuguda

MUMBAI, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Pollution Control Board, Odisha ('SPCB') through its order dated November 10, 2017 has revoked the closure order on the remaining two power units that were shut down as directed by them on September 13, 2017.

With this order, the closure order has been revoked on all five power units that were directed by SPCB to be temporarily closed. The SPCB has allowed operation of all the units of 1215 MW and 2400 MW plants up to January 12, 2018 after which further extension of operation will be considered with a review of progress.

The Company had earlier announced on September 14, 2017, that consequent to a breach in the ash dyke wall at Jharsuguda, the SPCB had served a direction resulting in a temporary closure of three units of 135 MW each of the 1215 MW power plant, and two units of 600 MW each of the 2400 MW power plant.

We had earlier, vide our announcement dated September 21, 2017, updated that the SPCB had directed revocation of closure of three units.

