sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,225 Euro		-0,065
-0,16 %
WKN: 873339 ISIN: SE0000103699 Ticker-Symbol: HXGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXAGON AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,005
41,616
11:23
41,246
41,376
11:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXAGON AB
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEXAGON AB41,225-0,16 %