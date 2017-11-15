Materialise NV (Nasdaq:MTLS), a leading provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software and services, and Simufact Engineering GmbH, a leading provider of Metal AM process simulation software, announced an OEM license agreement. This collaboration will allow Materialise Magics users to better control the pre-build process by applying Simufact simulation within their familiar data preparation environment. In addition, the support structures in the Simufact Additive software will be represented with Materialise Magics features.

Today, conducting simulations to predict the AM process requires expert knowledge because of its process complexity. The combination of Simufact's simulation expertise with Materialise's full process AM expertise results in a straightforward workflow for Magics users who want to apply simulation within their process.

"Quality control is currently one of the most important challenges to meet the demanding requirements of our customers. Our Inspector software already provides control during and after the build process and now Magics users will be able to predict errors before production. We are very confident that the combination of our well-established Magics software with proven simulation technology from a market leader like Simufact will offer competitive simulation-driven solutions to the AM market." states Stefaan Motte, Vice President of Software at Materialise.

Simufact Additive is a powerful and scalable software tool for the simulation of metal-based AM processes. Systematic use of process simulation drastically reduces the number of prototypes to be built in the development phase, while improving the quality and lifetime of the products. This directly minimizes the time-to-market and development costs. Implementing simulation within Materialise Magics will allow R&D departments, universities and designers to seamlessly shift from a heuristic approach to a scientific, validated approach.

"Support structure generation is a standard process in the AM build preparation workflow, and Magics software is a market-leading tool for this purpose. When it comes to optimizing the build process based on simulation results, the support structure plays a significant role in achieving first-time-right print results. Our customers will benefit from Materialise's leading representation of support structures integrated in Simufact Additive, further strengthening our simulation process chain," says Dr. Hendrik Schafstall, CTO at Simufact engineering.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world.

About Simufact

Simufact Engineering an MSC Software company is a global operating software company providing process simulation products and services to manufacturing industries. Today, after more than 20 years of developing and supporting simulation solutions for the design and optimization of manufacturing techniques in metal processing, the Hamburg (Germany) headquartered company has established as one of the leaders in this business area. Simufact succeeds in extending its global market share backed up by a dynamically growing customer base exceeding a number of 700 customers. A strong and continuously growing network composed of local offices and channel partners ensures global support. The software primarily aims at the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, aerospace industry and their respective suppliers. Typical fields of application for Simufact software are hot forging, cold forming, sheet metal forming, rolling, ring rolling, open die forging, mechanical joining, heat treatment, different welding processes, and additive manufacturing. Learn more at simufact.com and follow us @Simufact.

MSC Software is part of Hexagon, a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

Hexagon's solutions integrate sensors, software, domain knowledge and customer workflows into intelligent information ecosystems that deliver actionable information. They are used in a broad range of vital industries.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.1bn EUR. Learn more at www.hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

