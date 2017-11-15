Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or "The Company") wishes to announce that Jeffrey L. Thompson, a media technology expert who has held executive roles in strategy, operations, technology, business development and digital transformation at IBM, The Walt Disney Company, Conde Nast Entertainment and media startups such as Parrot Analytics and Shout! Factory has been appointed to YDreams Global's Blockchain, ICO and Cryptocurrency advisory committee. Mr. Thompson's current work includes digital transformation consulting with M&E clients that integrate new technologies such as blockchain, AI and predictive analytics into their business processes to create new business opportunities and disrupt current business models.



Specifically, Mr. Thompson is advancing Ethereum blockchain use-cases in the M&E vertical that leverage business process automation and cryptocurrency (premium bitcoin) rollouts to allow for development of new product categories in the media & online gaming space. In fact, Mr. Thompson believes, "These transformative advancements will continue to yield new monetization opportunities across media, entertainment, gaming, virtual reality/augmented reality and advertising and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Mr. Thompson's past experience includes operations roles as GM/Senior Vice President of RNN TV, VP of Global Business at Walt Disney Motion Picture Group & VP of Conde Nast Entertainment. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors of Digital Hollywood and previously served on the technology committee of the Blu-ray Disc Association.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams states, "We are very pleased that an industry expert with deep ties to top tier media companies has chosen to join our Blockchain, ICO and Cryptocurrency advisory committee. Jeffrey has proven to be a valuable asset to high level companies and we look forward to the value he will bring to YDreams, specifically to the blockchain, ICO and Cryptocurrency side of the business."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

