The "Fixed Services in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2016-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Despite a decline in overall fixed revenue in Western Europe, fixed broadband and IPTV revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2015 and 2021.
Fixed broadband revenue in Western Europe (WE) is expected to grow steadily, while overall fixed services revenue will decline.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- Commentary and trend analysis to support our 5-year forecast for WE
- Worldwide context, regional analysis and commentary
- Forecasting informed by on-the-ground market experts from our Research and Consulting divisions
- Additional analysis based on the Telecoms Market Matrix, a comprehensive source of trusted quarterly data that sizes European telecoms markets
Data coverage
Fixed connections
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Worldwide trends
- Revenue worldwide will increase in the mobile and fixed segments, driven by infrastructure investments in network roll-out
- Fixed services: FTTP/B predominance in DVAP and EMAP will boost worldwide fibre penetration to 53% of all FBB lines in 2021
- Fixed broadband: Household penetration will increase in all regions driven by the availability of NGA and attractive bundles
- Regional trends
- The decline in mobile and fixed broadband ARPU slowed in 2015, but will continue throughout the forecast period
- Fixed services: VDSL will take over as the leading fixed broadband access technology in 2019
- Fixed broadband: Italy will be the fastest growing market because substantial network improvements are planned
- Geographical coverage: 16 Western European countries comprised 21% of worldwide telecoms revenue in 2015
- The increasing household penetration of NGA lines will slow down the decline in broadband ASPU
- Forecast methodology and assumptions
- We have a disciplined process of forecasting; our on-the-ground analysts and consultants collaborate closely to assess market dynamics
- We use a vast variety of primary and secondary research for data collection; we use five key drivers and follow strict principles in forecasts
- A robust and comparable set of historical data is the starting point for our forecasts; this involves three main activities
