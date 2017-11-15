The "Fixed Services in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2016-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Despite a decline in overall fixed revenue in Western Europe, fixed broadband and IPTV revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2015 and 2021.

Fixed broadband revenue in Western Europe (WE) is expected to grow steadily, while overall fixed services revenue will decline.

This report and associated data annex provide:

Commentary and trend analysis to support our 5-year forecast for WE

Worldwide context, regional analysis and commentary

Forecasting informed by on-the-ground market experts from our Research and Consulting divisions

Additional analysis based on the Telecoms Market Matrix, a comprehensive source of trusted quarterly data that sizes European telecoms markets

Data coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Worldwide trends Revenue worldwide will increase in the mobile and fixed segments, driven by infrastructure investments in network roll-out Fixed services: FTTP/B predominance in DVAP and EMAP will boost worldwide fibre penetration to 53% of all FBB lines in 2021 Fixed broadband: Household penetration will increase in all regions driven by the availability of NGA and attractive bundles Regional trends The decline in mobile and fixed broadband ARPU slowed in 2015, but will continue throughout the forecast period Fixed services: VDSL will take over as the leading fixed broadband access technology in 2019 Fixed broadband: Italy will be the fastest growing market because substantial network improvements are planned Geographical coverage: 16 Western European countries comprised 21% of worldwide telecoms revenue in 2015 The increasing household penetration of NGA lines will slow down the decline in broadband ASPU Forecast methodology and assumptions We have a disciplined process of forecasting; our on-the-ground analysts and consultants collaborate closely to assess market dynamics We use a vast variety of primary and secondary research for data collection; we use five key drivers and follow strict principles in forecasts A robust and comparable set of historical data is the starting point for our forecasts; this involves three main activities

