eMotorWerks Partners with Autochargers.ca Corporation to Manufacture and Resell Smart-Grid Electric Vehicle Charging Platform in Canada

Leading Canadian reseller to create 100 new jobs by manufacturing EV Charging solution that maximizes renewable energy generation and improves utility grid reliability

SAN CARLOS, California, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding its reach as the leader in internet of things electric vehicle charging solutions, eMotorWerks, an Enel Group company, has announced a new partnership with Autochargers.ca that will result in approximately 100 new manufacturing jobs in Ontario, Canada. The partnership willdeliver co-branded and tailored EV charging solutions throughout Canada. The charging solutions will be available through the Autochargers.ca web store and their reseller partners, which include electrical contractors and car dealerships.

"We're pleased to help accelerate Autochargers.ca's existing success in the market through local manufacturing as well as grid services penetration with Canadian utilities," said Valery Miftakhov, founder, and CEO of eMotorWerks. "Together we will offer the best smart-charging products to power the impressive EV adoption growth across Canada."

By partnering with eMotorWerks Autochargers.ca customers will have access to cloud-connected and intelligent charging stations (EVSE) using the JuiceBox charging hardware and WiFi and cloud-connected JuiceNet software platform. With JuiceNet-enabled smart grid optimizations, EV drivers enjoy optimized renewable energy generation by tapping into periods of maximum solar and wind generation to charge their EVs. In certain geographies, drivers can also receive smart grid incentives which leverage scheduled charging. The collaboration allows utilities to shape electric load and thus avoid peak energy costs and improve grid reliability by better managing energy ramps and other peak demand on the grid.

"Scalable EV infrastructure solutions are top of mind for not only utilities, but also partners and advocates of EV adoption," said Gleb Nikiforov, Autochargers.ca CEO and Founder. "That is why we are thankful to the Ontario Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne and the Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca for facilitating such an important development in the greenest province in Canada. By utilizing eMotorWerks' JuiceNet software platform we can deliver a significantly differentiated solution to ensure that drivers are getting the cleanest and lowest cost energy mix possible. We are happy to partner with eMotorWerks and are excited to offer these exciting co-branded products to drivers."

This agreement with Autochargers marks yet another co-branded charging solution partnership for eMotorWerks. This news comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of eMotorWerks by multinational renpower company Enel. Autochargers joins a growing ecosystem of platform partners delivering innovative energy applications atop JuiceNet. Other notable partnerships for eMotorWerks include global EVSE solutions providers AeroVironment, Volta and Webasto, and the cashless payment solution provider Nayax. eMotorWerks has deployed over 25,000 smart-grid charging stations to date, with top-rated products on Amazon and other direct and reseller channels.

About eMotorWerks:

Founded in 2010, and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, eMotorWerks is revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) charging market with its JuiceNet-enabled smart grid EV charging solutions. JuiceNet enabled devices, such as the company's connected, high-power JuiceBox charging stations, maximize charging efficiency and speed while providing EV owners intuitive control and visibility. By shifting when and how much electricity JuiceNet-enabled stations draw from the grid, eMotorWerks helps utilities and grid operators reduce electricity costs, ease grid congestion, and maximize the use of solar and wind power. eMotorWerks grows the EV charging ecosystem by partnering with EVSE and EV manufacturers to provide an extensive cloud platform for grid balancing and optimization for utilities. In 2017, Inc Magazine named eMotorWerks the 16th Fastest Growing Company in the San Francisco Bay Area, and number 353 in the nation and the company was acquired by Enel, a multinational power company and leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets.

