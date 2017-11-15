EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 15, 2017 SHARES



RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 86,961 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of November 16, 2017.



Identifiers of Raisio plc's share:



Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,543,514



Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132,605,516



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 15. MARRASKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 86 961 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 16. marraskuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 543 514



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132 605 516



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260