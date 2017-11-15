Borgward Launches BX7 and BX5 SUVs in Gulf States

DUBAI, UAE and STUTTGART, Germany, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

German-based automotive brand Borgward officially launched its operations in the Gulf states today. Speaking at the Dubai Motor Show 2017, Tom Anliker, Senior Vice President Global Marketing, Sales and Services at Borgward Group AG, expressed his confidence in the success of the market entry. "Borgward has a very attractive offering and GCC customers will benefit from a greater choice of top vehicles in their market," said Anliker. Following months of extensive vehicle climate testing and the establishment of an effective sales organization in the region, Borgward has now introduced the Middle East version of its BX5 and BX7 SUV models to Gulf markets.

The GCC states are promising markets for Borgward, due to continuously strong customer demand for compact and mid-size SUVs. For several years, sales of SUVs have amounted to more than 30 percent of total annual new car sales in the GCC. Borgward sees excellent market opportunities for its stylish and dynamic vehicles that feature state-of-the-art technology. Tom Anliker underlined the prominent position the Gulf states have in Borgward's global strategy: "Customers in the Gulf states and throughout the Middle East region have a taste for the kind of vehicles we build. With our BX7 and BX5 models and a network of excellent car dealerships, we are very confident that we can build a solid customer base in the region within the next few years."

The Borgward BX7 was developed for customers who are looking for an elegant and sophisticated mid-size SUV. With a length of 4.71 meters the wide-body BX7 offers a lot of space. Depending on customers' preferred configuration, it can be ordered as a 5-or 7-seat version. The interior is very roomy and offers the fine and elegant styling to be expected from an auto brand with German engineering and design. Among the highlights of the BX7 are its very large panoramic sunroof and B-Link, Borgward's refined infotainment and connectivity system that runs Borgward's own mobility app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Equipped with a 2.0-liter direct injection turbo engine (224 hp / 300 NM torque) and a 6-speed automatic transmission, the BX7 offers cultivated dynamic driving.

To enhance stability and driving pleasure, both the BX7 and the compact size BX5 SUV feature Borgward's intelligent all-wheel-drive system (iAWD), which automatically distributes engine power to the wheels that have the best grip. In the BX5, the system provides for extra agility in combination with the vehicle's 1.8-liter direct injection turbo engine (188 hp / 280 NM torque). The young and energetic BX5 is 4.49 meters long and as a wide-body offers ample roominess for a compact SUV. Like the BX7, it is also equipped with a very large panoramic sunroof and the B-Link infotainment system. A fastback shape and an overall more sporty exterior styling matches the sporty-elegant interior.

Both vehicles speak Borgward's distinctive design language, which is characterized by elegant wing-line shapes, an octagonal grille and diamonds as a central theme. The design makes every vehicle identifiable as a Borgward, already at first glance.

About BORGWARD

BORGWARD Group AG is a German-based international automotive manufacturer with a strong history. In the late 1950's, BORGWARD was the 3rd largest German car manufacturer, selling more than one million vehicles and leading the sales statistics in the German premium segment.

Today, BORGWARD adheres to the same principles of manufacturing high-class vehicles for motorists across the globe that founder Carl F.W. Borgward established. BORGWARD vehicles in the 21st century stand for elegant and dynamic design, German engineering quality and technical innovation, with a strong focus on connectivity and future propulsion systems.

Since its relaunch in 2015, BORGWARD has introduced two models, an elegant and sophisticated mid-size SUV (BX7) and a dynamic and energetic compact SUV (BX5). The company plans to launch at least one new model per year in the upcoming years, thereby gradually expanding its vehicle line-up. With the introduction of an all-electric mid-size SUV (BXi7), planned for 2019, BORGWARD will underline it's aspiration to become a leading global e-vehicle manufacturer.

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, the company currently employs approximately 5,000 people around the world who work in engineering, design, manufacturing, management and administrative departments.

