Troubleshooting series: Steadily declining system yield over the years is to be expected due to module degradation in photovoltaic systems. But in the following case, the yield abruptly dropped - and it happened after several years of operation. In this series based on real cases, pv magazine aims to make assessment of troubleshooting efforts more concrete and stimulate a discussion about troubleshooting efficiency today.

In this case, the yield abruptly dropped - and it happened after several years of operation. For the O&M service provider Ensibo, the search for clues was a challenge:

The system: A roof-mounted system on a logistics warehouse with a rated output of just under one megawatt. The crystalline modules are mounted at 22 degrees and oriented to the south. The plant was built in 2011 in North Rhine-Westphalia. The O&M service provider Ensibo assumed operational management of the facility in the summer of 2016.

The monitoring system reports: The monthly report shows a performance ratio of 75 percent for September. Up to now, the performance ratio has ranged from 80 to 83 percent in the sunny half of the year.

Suspicion: In September there were several failures of the measurements in the generator junction boxes. For this reason, the initial assumption is that the monitoring system data is incomplete.

