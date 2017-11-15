BEKO: Must Have 2018: The GROOVER

VIENNA, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Time to groove: Austrians create the GROOVER - a transformational electric kick scooter. The crowdfunding at Kickstarter started on 13.11.2017.

Extremely light, easy handling, 20 km range, 25 km/h top speed. - The GROOVER electric kick scooter is the missing link for the intermodal transport of the future, especially with regard to the last mile. The electric high-end kick scooter has been developed in the Austrian state of Styria by GROOVER GmbH. The manufacturer's Managing Director Gernot Hiebler emphasises its innovativeness: "Functionality and quality, made in the EU were our top priorities during the development. The result is a technically mature tool, for which we have been able to register several patents." This is also demonstrated by the published data, which shows significant advantages compared to other, mostly Asian, products.

Battery and electronics in a removable steering column

Special attention has been given to ensuring an easy charging procedure. Previously, one had to carry at least 8 kg to 10 kg of electric kick scooter to get it to a power outlet. However, with the GROOVER this figure is only 2 kg, because the electronics and batteries are integrated in the carbon steering column, which can be removed using a simple action. As one only has to take off the lightweight steering column with the scooter's technical core for charging or storage, the footboard, which is often dirty at any rate, can remain in the car or locked on the street. A welcome side effect of this is that thieves can't do anything with just the footboard.

Extremely light, springy footboard

The 6 kg lightweight board is made from super elastic glass fibre-reinforced nylon. No mechanical springs are required. The board flexes like a ski that is "Made in Austria", which provides the GROOVER with extremely good directional handling, even at high speeds. "With the GROOVER, we are opening up a new dimension in urban e-mobility," says Prof. Peter Kotauczek, innovator and partner in GROOVER GmbH.

High level of riding safety

The extra-large wheels with a diameter of 20 cm guarantee the best possible safety for the nimble kick scooter, which nevertheless achieves a top speed of 25 km/h, even on poor road conditions. Equipped with front and rear lights and reflectors, the GROOVER of course meets all requirements for travelling on roads and bicycle paths. A dedicated smartphone app can be used to individually configure the ride settings, such as the selections for acceleration and speed limiting. Cruise control ensures high ride comfort on longer routes.

"Distances are no longer ridden but grooved. It is ideal for the daily commute or for the last mile from the car park into the city," says Michael Sinnl, Managing Director of GROOVER GmbH, in highlighting the benefits.

The GROOVER crowdfunding started on the Kickstarter platform on 13.11.2017.

Internet information, photographs and video at https://www.groover.global/press

Crowdfunding "GROOVER world's best electric kick scooter" at http://www.kickstarter.com

