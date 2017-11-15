Marimekko's theme for the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence focuses on bold patterns and doing things together open-mindedly. In collaboration with two notable Tokyo-based galleries, the Finnish design house organises exhibitions with the title 'Marimekko spirit' to introduce the brand's very essence, the art of print making and its straightforward lifestyle, to the Japanese audience. With over 35 Marimekko stores, Japan is the most important country to Marimekko in the Asia-Pacific region.



The Marimekko Spirit - Paavo Halonen / Maija Louekari / Aino-Maija Metsola exhibition opening at the Ginza Graphic Gallery today, 15 November, focuses on Marimekko's younger-generation designers and the contemporary art of print making. The second exhibition, Marimekko Spirit - Elämäntapa (?????), will open at the Gallery A4 exactly one month later and it will explore the dialogue between the Finnish and the Japanese lifestyles in the context of Marimekko's design heritage.



Marimekko Spirit - Paavo Halonen / Maija Louekari / Aino-Maija Metsola



The exhibition at the Ginza Graphic Gallery brings together three younger-generation designers whose creative output and print designs illustrate the story of Marimekko today. Each of the designers, all born and grown in Finland, was also invited to create one completely new, Japanese-inspired print design for the exhibition, based on their own impressions of a country none of them had ever visited before. Material depicting the creative process and sources of inspiration of the designers is also on display.



The textile prints on view in the exhibition have received their final form in Marimekko's in-house factory in Helsinki, where around a million metres of fabric are printed every year. The printing mill serves both as a factory and as an innovative hub for Marimekko's creative community.



"The exhibited works of these versatile Marimekko artists - Paavo Halonen, Maija Louekari and Aino-Maija Metsola - excellently show the diversity of expression Marimekko currently has to offer through its prints and colours to people around the world. The designers each have their own strongly distinct style and interests, which inspire them and in which they trust in their creative work," says Minna Kemell-Kutvonen who is heading Marimekko's print design and is the supervisor of the exhibition.



The Marimekko Spirit exhibitions are supported by the Embassy of Finland in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence. After Tokyo, the two exhibitions will merge into one travelling exhibition which will tour Japan until the year 2020. All exhibitions have been planned and coordinated by S2 Corporation.



Marimekko Spirit - Paavo Halonen / Maija Louekari / Aino-Maija Metsola Ginza Graphic Gallery DNP Ginza Bldg. 7-2, Ginza 7-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061 http://www.dnp.co.jp/gallery/ggg_e/ 15 November 2017 - 13 January 2018 Organised by DNP Foundation for Cultural Promotion Planned & coordinated by S2 Corporation



Marimekko Spirit - Elämäntapa (?????) Gallery A4 1-1-1 Shinsuna Koto-ku Tokyo Takenaka Corporation Tokyo Office 1st floor http://www.a-quad.jp 15 December 2017 - 28 February 2018 Organised by Public Interest Incorporated Foundation Gallery A4 Planned & coordinated by S2 Corporation



