Emergency Information MIC: XFRA



Aus technischen Gruenden ist ein Neustart der FIX Gateways des Handelssystems Xetra (d.h. primary und secondary) notwendig. Bitte beachten Sie folgendes:

- der Neustart beider Seiten (primary und secondary Gateway) wird in Sequenz zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten durchgefuehrt, damit jederzeit ein Fix Gateway verfuegbar ist

- die primary Seite wird fruehestens ab 13:15 (MEZ) neu gestarted. Neustart dauert ca. 10 Minuten

- die secondary Seite wird fruehestens ab 13:45 (MEZ) neu gestarted. Neustart dauert ca. 10 Minuten

- die Teilnehmer werden gebeten, ihre Failover-Massnahmen durchzufuehren um jeweils am verfuegbaren FIX Gateway konnektiert zu sein



Ueber das weitere Vorgehen werden wir Sie im Newsboard sowie unter www.xetra.com informieren.



Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an ihren TKAM.











Failure - Member Action required



Emergency Information MIC: XFRA



Due to technical reason, it is necessary to restart the FIX Gateways of the trading system Xetra (i.e. primary and secondary). Please take into account the followings:

- the restart of the both sides (primary and secondary Gateways) will be sequentially executed so that one side is available to connect to at all times

- the primary side will be restarted earliest from 13:15 (CET). Duration of restart is ca. 10 minutes

- the secondary side will be restarted earliest from 13:45 (CET). Duration of restart is ca. 10 minutes

- the members are requested to perform the failover procedure to connect to the available gateway



We will keep you informed about the further development in the Newsboard as well as on www.xetra.com.



Please do not hesitate to contact your TKAM in case of further questions.