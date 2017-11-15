sprite-preloader
WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
15.11.2017 | 12:44
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SolGold plc: First Quarter Results

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.

/s/ Nicholas Mather
 Nicholas Mather
Director

/s/ Brian Moller
Brian Moller
Director

14 November 2017

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5695W_1-2017-11-15.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE