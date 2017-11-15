MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Amazonas Florestal Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) (OTC: PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd. [AF1] is completing the first phase of its 200 Acre Project for the elaboration of High CBD Hemp products. Early results indicate that this year's first crop planted with a genetic known as Marquis M1, will render successful economic results and allow for the company to plant again in these fields starting next May 2018 while expanding in size to plant in other fields that have become available to the company for lease next year. Amazonas also announced major progress in the development of Amazon Hemp's product lines that include CBD oils, distillates and dietary supplements with initial distribution to begin in December.

Once transformed into these products the Company will place product on the wholesale consumer market with initial revenues expected from this activity beginning in the final quarter of this fiscal year. The Company will continue construction of its kitchen/lab facility on another property leased by the Company in Colorado. The completion of this facility and the official inauguration of these new products lines manufactured by the Company are expected by the second quarter of 2018.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman for Amazonas Florestal Ltd., said that "Our management is quite proud to announce these accomplishments. It is an exciting time for the company as we begin to see the fruition of these efforts. It has been a considerable amount of work and travel for all of our operatives both in Miami as here in the fields of Colorado. Our shareholders can expect to hear more positive reports coming soon as the extraction and distribution of these chemicals and products takes off as expected during the coming months."

Johnnie Cisneros, Managing Director at Amazon Hemp, commented, "We are happy to report that the First Phase of the project and preps to receive, store and process product is all moving ahead on the new schedule as programmed last month. Staging is set up with the first batches of product expected to go to market by mid-December. The Company is now in line to achieve these initial revenues before the end of the year as originally projected with potential sales from these oils through the first 3 quarters of 2018."

Pepper Stebbins, Company CEO, added that "The first phase of our Hemp project will finally complete this month. We have had to overcome a number of challenges with weather and equipment but are happy to report that these have been settled and everything is now running smoothly."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial CBD Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com.

