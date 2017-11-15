Correlsense Brings SharePath APM to Mexico With Cygnus Software Group

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Correlsense, a leading enterprise application performance management (APM) company, recently announced its newest strategic partnership, this time with Cygnus Software Group. This partnership will allow Correlsense to expand internationally, bringing its award-winning SharePath APM solution to Mexico.



"As a company oriented to offer technological solutions that strongly impact the value obtained by our clients, we felt we were missing a key component to help them monitor their applications," says Rogelio De la Torre, Co-Founder & Director at Cygnus Software Group, "With this new partnership with Correlsense we believe that our offering is now stronger and our customers can now have a full image of what is going on and ensure that all business-critical applications perform effectively."



Lanir Shacham, CEO of Correlsense added: "We at Correlsense continue to realize our vision of building a strong international presence. The alliance with Cygnus Software Group in Mexico emphasizes this. Together we can empower enterprise companies in Mexico so they improve in both performance and user experience."

Cygnus Software Group offers Aurea's customer experience platform, which enables companies to modernize, automate and monitor their back office by linking their legacy SOA with new micro-services and container-based architectures. Aurea CX Platform combines three major enterprise infrastructure solutions to unleash the best in customer experience. Together, they deliver comprehensive capabilities for enterprise service bus messaging, business process management, and automated system monitoring. Also, Cygnus Software Group is a commercial channel of INFINIDAT a disruptive software defined storage and commercial channel of Pure Storage all flash storage. For more information, visit http://www.cygnussg.com.

Correlsense is a leading enterprise Application Performance Management (APM) company, delivering customers value by ensuring that all business-critical applications perform effectively. SharePath, its flagship product, is the APM product of choice for business and IT operations managers who rely on complex enterprise applications. Correlsense paints a complete and dynamic picture of IT service levels and performance, andoffersreal-user monitoringof applications that span mobile, SaaS, cloud, data center and legacy platforms. SharePath customers include some of the world's largest financial, telecom, utilities and healthcare firms. For more information, visit http://www.correlsense.com.

