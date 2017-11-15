Hitachi ID Systems is rated as an overall leader in Identity Provisioning by analyst firm KuppingerCole.

Cited as one of only two vendors with strong positive ratings in all five product capability categories, KuppingerCole states: "Hitachi ID Management Suite is an interesting product with a well-thought- out architecture and feature set, providing good flexibility, that should be evaluated when looking for Identity Provisioning solutions."

KuppingerCole defines the market segment as, "Identity Provisioning is about provisioning identities and access entitlements to target systems. This includes creating and managing accounts in such connected target systems and associating the accounts with groups, roles and other types of administrative entities to enable entitlements and authorizations in the target systems. Identity Provisioning is about automating these tasks, based on defined processes for creating, updating and deleting identity-related information in the target systems."

Hitachi ID Systems offers a comprehensive suite of identity management, access governance, privileged access management and password management solutions including remote access via mobile devices. Hitachi ID solutions improve IT security, support internal controls and regulatory compliance, lower access administration and IT support cost and improve user satisfaction. The Hitachi ID Identity and Access Management Suite grants and revokes access both on-premises and on cloud-hosted systems and applications.

"Our IAM solution includes fully featured access governance, the broadest set of connectors for automated provisioning, full-featured self-service credential management and privileged access management. We offer both a purchased, on-premises deployment model and a leased, cloud-hosted and managed service," says Gideon Shoham, CEO. "Regardless of the delivery model, our Identity Manager suite decreases deployment time, minimizes risk and delivers the lowest TCO while encapsulating best-practices policies and processes."

A complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole report can be requested here.

Further information on Hitachi ID's Identity Management offerings including presentations, webinars and white papers can be found here. To speak with an account manager about Identity Management solutions for your company, please call (877) 386-0372 or e-mail sales@hitachi-id.com.

About KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole, founded in 2004, is an international and independent Analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in Information Security, Identity Access Management (IAM), Governance (IAG), Risk Management Compliance (GRC) as well as all areas concerning the Digital Transformation. KuppingerCole supports companies, corporate users, integrators and software manufacturers in meeting both tactical and strategic challenges. Maintaining a balance between immediate implementation and long-term viability is at the heart of KuppingerCole's philosophy.

About Hitachi ID Systems

Hitachi ID Systems delivers access governance and identity administration solutions to organizations globally. Hitachi ID solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies to secure access to systems in the enterprise and in the cloud.

To learn more about Hitachi ID Systems, visit http://Hitachi-ID.com/, e-mail info@Hitachi-ID.com, call 1.403.233.0740 or follow @Hitachi_ID on Twitter.

