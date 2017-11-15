R.J. O'Brien Limited Unveils New Website to Convey Breadth of UK, EMEA Offerings

CHICAGOand LONDON, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), the London-based affiliate of Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), today unveiled a new, significantly enhanced version of its website, https://www.rjobrien.co.uk. The site showcases the full range of products and services available from the UK affiliate of the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States.

Mark Sachs, RJO Senior Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, said: "London is a vital part of our global brand and value proposition. It was time to communicate the full breadth of our offerings in the UK and EMEA region since we've more thoroughly integrated and customized the powerful technology and infrastructure of our 2015 Kyte Group Limited acquisition. It incorporates not only a fresh design concept and descriptions of our expansive capabilities, but also the more intuitive navigation that better reflects how users like to interact with sites today."

Adam Solomons, RJO Limited Chief Customer Officer, said: "Our new site conveys some of the products and services unique to our UK operation, including equity contracts for difference (CFDs), as well as our continued focus on the institutional, professional trading and direct market access audience. It also highlights a number of the attributes that are hallmarks of RJO globally and throughout our long history, including high-touch service from our talented, dedicated staff; prompt decisions by empowered local managers, and an agency-only futures model that always puts clients first."

RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options, equity CFDs, over-the-counter cleared commodities and foreign exchange (FX). The new website also highlights services beyond clearing and execution, including real-time risk management across asset classes, tailored post-trade services, and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management.

RJO Limited won the award for "Best FCM - Technology" at the CTA Intelligence European Services Awards 2016, after earning the title of "Best FCM - Innovation" for 2015. RJO's UK affiliate also won the Editor's Choice Award at the 2015 FOW International Awards, based on factors including growth prospects, company achievements and successful collaborations and acquisitions.

About R.J. O'Brien Limited and R.J. O'Brien & Associates

R.J. O'Brien Limitedprovides clearing and settlement services to professional and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. It offers clearing and execution-only services, risk management and direct market access to exchange-listed financial and commodity derivatives worldwide, as well as proximity and colocation services. RJO Limited is the UK affiliate of R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. Founded in 1914, RJO offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on all major futures exchanges worldwide, as well as a full range of clearing services to more than 100,000 clients in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

