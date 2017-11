Kong Sun has agreed to acquire 59 MW of operational solar capacity in China for roughly $80.9 million.The Chinese PV investor will purchase a 50 MW solar plant in Dingbian county, Shaanxi province, for roughly CNY 425,317,500 ($64.2 million). It will also buy a 9 MW solar project in Jinta county, Gansu province, for CNY 110,384,900. Both ...

