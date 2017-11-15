On 14 November 2017 Orphazyme A/S announced early close of offering of shares in Orphazyme.



Provided that Orphazyme no later than 8:00 a.m. (CET) on 16 November 2017 publishes the result of the offering, the temporary purchase certificates are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 November 2017.



The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Orphazyme A/S, among other things, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



For further information about conditional admittance to trading of temporary purchase certificates, please see exchange notice published by Nasdaq Copenhagen on 6 November 2017.





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653164