World Urea Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2021

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world urea market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for urea.

Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of urea

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing urea capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on urea manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of urea in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Urea market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: UREA PROPERTIES AND USES



2. UREA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. UREA WORLD MARKET



3.1. World urea capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World urea production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Urea consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Urea global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Urea prices in the world market



4. UREA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Urea European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Ukraine

4.2. Urea Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Pakistan

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

4.3. Urea North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Urea Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Trinidad

Venezuela

4.5. Urea Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

5. UREA MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Urea capacity and production forecast up to 2030

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Urea consumption forecast up to 2030

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Urea market prices forecast up to 2030



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE UREA MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. UREA FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. UREA END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



