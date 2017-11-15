Failure - Member Action required



Emergency Information MIC: XMAL



Due to technical reason, it is necessary to restart the FIX Gateways of the trading system Xetra (i.e. primary and secondary). Please take into account the followings:

- the restart of the both sides (primary and secondary Gateways) will be sequentially executed so that one side is available to connect to at all times

- the primary side will be restarted earliest from 13:15 (CET). Duration of restart is ca. 10 minutes

- the secondary side will be restarted earliest from 13:45 (CET). Duration of restart is ca. 10 minutes

- the members are requested to perform the failover procedure to connect to the available gateway



We will keep you informed about the further development in the Newsboard as well as on www.xetra.com.



Please do not hesitate to contact your TKAM in case of further questions.