Global Product Information Management Market Expected to Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2027 - Future Market Insights

A new research report titled"Product Information Management Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)"published by Future Market Insights reveals various market statistics along with an analysis of the current scenario, historical data as well as future insights of the product information management market at a global level. An in-depth market segmentation is carried out with which every angle of the product information management market is explored thus delivering a complete market perspective.

Global Product Information Management Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global product information management market is segmented by component, by deployment, by industry, by enterprise type and by region.

By component , the software segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of market share and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 1 Bn by the end of the assessment year

, the software segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of market share and is estimated to reach a value of more than by the end of the assessment year By deployment type , the on-premise segment is likely to lead the market with a higher market valuation. However, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment is projected to grow at the highest pace to register an exponential CAGR of 24.2% throughout the period of forecast

, the on-premise segment is likely to lead the market with a higher market valuation. However, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment is projected to grow at the highest pace to register an exponential CAGR of 24.2% throughout the period of forecast By industry , the retail segment is poised to reach a value of about US$ 2,812.5 Mn by the end of 2027. This is the largest segment reflecting higher revenue generation during the assessment period. On the other hand, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow at a comparatively faster rate in the years to follow

, the retail segment is poised to reach a value of about by the end of 2027. This is the largest segment reflecting higher revenue generation during the assessment period. On the other hand, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow at a comparatively faster rate in the years to follow By enterprise type , the large enterprises segment is poised to reach a valuation higher than the small and medium enterprises segment thus dominating the market. The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a much faster rate to reflect a CAGR of 22.7% during the period of assessment, 2017-2027

, the large enterprises segment is poised to reach a valuation higher than the small and medium enterprises segment thus dominating the market. The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a much faster rate to reflect a CAGR of 22.7% during the period of assessment, 2017-2027 By region, North America is the largest regional market for product information management, presenting a high market attractiveness. The product information management market in North America is expected to reach US$ 3120.1 Mn by 2027 end

Global Product Information Management Market: Future Projections

The report reveals that the globalproduct information management marketis expected to reach a value above US$ 12 Bn by the end of the period of assessment from a valuation of around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a very high CAGR of 21.0% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Product Information Management Market: Growth Influencing Factors

Several aspects influencing the growth of the global product information management market are studied and included in this research report. Various aspects such as rising number of products coupled with growing importance on reducing errors associated with product information, increasing focus on reducing time to market and improving sales efficiency, increasing demand for centralised data, rising adoption of product information management solutions in the retail sector, emergence of digital asset management, rising requirements for data verification and authenticity, increasing consumer demand for advanced technology and increasing traction of digital transformation in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors are pushing the growth of the global market. Moreover, benefits such as support in keeping track on customers and managing complex product data are also contributing to the growth of the global product information management market. However, certain aspects like lack of awareness, interoperability issues, high operating costs associated with deployment, long implementation time and challenges associated with data integration are posing restraints to global market revenue growth

Global Product Information Management Market: Competitive Scenario

The report covers a competition analysis and has profiled companies such as SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Informatica, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems, ADAM Software, Agility Multichannel, Inriver, Inc., Pimcore, Salsify, Edgenet, CATSY, Censhare AG, Shotfarm, Akeneo and NetCracker.

