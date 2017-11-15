Global Toluene Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Toluene: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world toluene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for toluene.

Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of toluene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing toluene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on toluene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of toluene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Toluene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: TOLUENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. TOLUENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. TOLUENE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World toluene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World toluene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Toluene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Toluene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Toluene prices in the world market



4. TOLUENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Toluene European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Toluene Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Toluene North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Toluene Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Toluene Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Iran

Israel

Turkey

5. TOLUENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Toluene capacity and production forecast up to 2021

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Toluene consumption forecast up to 2021

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Toluene market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE TOLUENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. TOLUENE END-USE SECTOR



7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



