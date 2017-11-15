Solar will have the same ceiling price as thermoelectric and biomass power projects, while wind and hydro will have a maximum price of $83/MWh and $85/MWh, respectively.

The Brazilian energy regulator ANEEL has published the bidding terms of the power auction Nº 04/2017 (auction A-4), which will be held on Dec. 18 and will also include solar among other energy sources.

The ANEEL has set a ceiling price of 329.0 BRL ($100.0)/MWh for solar, thermoelectric and biomass projects, while wind and hydropower project developers will have to submit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...