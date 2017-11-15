Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports

Reports

Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report



2017-11-15 / 13:23

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) as per § 87 para. 1 BörseG German:

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2017_2018.pdf

English:

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2017_2018.pdf



Language: English

Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria

Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime

Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,

Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf



