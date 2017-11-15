Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2017-11-15 / 13:23
Announcement according to Article 87 Section. 1 BörseG transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) as per § 87 para. 1 BörseG German:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2017_2018.pdf
English:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2017_2018.pdf
2017-11-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
629681 2017-11-15
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 15, 2017 07:23 ET (12:23 GMT)
