Lurgashall, England, 2017-11-15 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacquie Lawson's 2017 digital Advent Calendar will transport you to a pretty Alpine village surrounded by mountains glistening with snow. From the 1st to the 25th of December, there's new excitement every day: a festive game, an amusing puzzle or activity, or simply a charming seasonal story - all brought to life with Jacquie's delightful and distinctive artistic style.



This year's Advent Calendar is built around a beautiful Alpine scene, full of hidden surprises enticing users to hunt around for places to click and explore. Each day, a new numbered Christmas ornament becomes available to unlock that day's activity - and no peeking ahead is allowed! Or you can climb up to the Castle, where you'll find a cosy room with yet more games, puzzles and other amusements.



As December passes the scene becomes gradually prettier and more festive - and with Jacquie Lawson's signature attention to detail, it even snows and gets dark at night!



All this costs just $4 (£3), reduced to only $3 (£2.20) when ten or more copies are purchased at once. It makes an attractive pre-Christmas gift for friends and family, or even a seasonal token of appreciation for business colleagues and clients. The Advent Calendar is compatible with iPads, Windows PCs and Apple Mac computers.



The accompanying music boasts the same high quality, with new arrangements of carols and other Christmas music composed and recorded specially to match each animated story, and with performers including the amazing Salisbury Cathedral Choir.



Last year's Seaside-themed Advent Calendar is also available to purchase in an updated 2017 version, for anyone who missed it in 2016.



About Jacquie Lawson



Jacquie Lawson lives in the picturesque English village of Lurgashall, in West Sussex. She trained as an illustrator at St. Martin's School of Art and has many years' experience in drawing, painting and design, including architectural perspectives, book illustration and cartoons. She began working on e-cards in 2000, and by the following year her animations were becoming so popular that she teamed up with Mike Hughes-Chamberlain to meet the demand by creating the jacquielawson.com website. Over the years, a select few additional artists have joined the team, and the collection of e-cards has grown to over 400, each one showing a degree of artistry and attention to detail rarely seen in this medium. For more information, and to see all of the available e-cards, visit www.jacquielawson.com, or join the conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JacquieLawsonEcards.



Mike Hughes-Chamberlain Jacquie Lawson +44 (0)1647 478212 mike.hughes-chamberlain@jacquielawson.com