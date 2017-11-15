Leveraging Intelsat's distribution platform, TBN programming reaches more than 100 million U.S. viewers

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, and longtime customer Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) signed a multi-year agreement to distribute high definition (HD) and standard definition programming to cable head-ends throughout North America.

Under the previously announced agreement, TBN, America's most-watched faith channel, will reach more than 100 million households in the United States through Intelsat's highly penetrated Galaxy 14 video neighborhood. Galaxy 14 distributes more than 200 channels in North America, with close to 100 channels in HD. TBN's programming will seamlessly transition to a next-generation Galaxy satellite at the same orbital location over the span of the long-term contract.

"Intelsat sets the industry standard for delivering reliable media services that allow broadcasters to deliver programming that attracts more viewers," said Robert Fopma, TBN's COO. "The resiliency and high penetration rate of Intelsat's Galaxy 14 neighborhood has been vital to our growth strategy and expanded our audience base to reach our audience with our faith-based, high-quality programs."

"As the world's largest religious network, Trinity Broadcasting Network relies on the ubiquity of our Globalized Network to expand to new markets and cost-effectively deliver programming to millions of viewers," said Randy Anders, Intelsat's Managing Director, North America Sales. "Our collaboration with TBN and its eagerness to continue services well into the next decade is a great example of the quality, reliability, and efficiency of our Galaxy 14 satellite, which reaches more subscribers than any other satellite in the United States."

