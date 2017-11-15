Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-15 / 13:49 - Expansion of furniture category through listing of famous furniture brands - Online purchase of furniture even more convenient through delivery to room of choice - Interface with suppliers ensures more efficient processes for windeln.de Munich, November 15, 2017 - windeln.de, one of the leading online retailers for baby and toddler products in Europe and to customers in China, successfully started the sale of large furniture. As of now, customers of windeln.de can purchase larger furniture such as cots and cupboards individually or in entire sets. Through the partnership with the logistics service provider "Hermes Einrichtungsservice" in Germany and Austria, furniture can be delivered comfortably to the room of choice. The so-called "dropshipping" ensures an efficient, service-oriented and cost-effective logistics chain by shipping goods from the manufacturer directly to the customer. *Extension of product range through listing of large furniture* The expansion of the category is spurred on by the well-known furniture brands of Schardt and Pinolino. Additional manufacturers will follow soon. "With this product expansion, we complement the offer for our customers - true to our motto _everything for my Baby_", says Jürgen Vedie, Chief Operating Officer, member of the Board and, amongst others, responsible for Category Management at windeln.de. *Delivery to room of choice through partnership with logistics service provider* windeln.de now delivers freight articles with "Hermes Einrichtungsservice" (HES). The two-man teams even carry the products to the nursery if requested. In addition, customers receive an accurate time window, which is further clarified on the day of delivery, in order to make the delivery more convenient for the customers. With the launch of the new furniture service, customers receive the premium delivery as free standard delivery. "We have a delivery process that focuses on the positive shopping experience. This service offers our customers a significant added value and distinguishes us clearly from the competition", explains Jürgen Vedie. *More efficient processes for orders from manufacturer* With "dropshipping", items are only ordered from the manufacturer once a specific customer order is placed. The goods are then directly delivered to the customer by the manufacturer. Despite a larger product portfolio, the stock does not increase and transport routes are designed in a more efficient way. For this kind of order, manufacturers will be connected via a technical interface in order to be able to exchange required data efficiently. *Corporate Communications* Judith Buchholz Telefon: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65 E-Mail: presse@windeln.de *About windeln.de* windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The windeln.de shops are tailored to the needs of customers in 10 European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. The company also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010 and currently has more than 400 employees in Germany and abroad. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to http://corporate.windeln.de [1]. windeln.de Shops: www.windeln.de, www.nakiki.de, www.windeln.ch, www.kindertraum.ch, www.toys.ch, www.pannolini.it, www.feedo.cz, www.feedo.sk, www.feedo.pl, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn [2], www.windelnde.tmall.hk End of Media Release Issuer: windeln.de SE Key word(s): Trades 2017-11-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Hofmannstr.51 81379 Munich Germany Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0 Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11 E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de Internet: www.windeln.de ISIN: DE000WNDL110 WKN: WNDL11 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 629689 2017-11-15 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bead32171688d22778c847d9901b2e0&application_id=629689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dbe7a5317525d323def89743c8aea0ca&application_id=629689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

