Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Chinese subsidiary, Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS"), reported that the development and testing of the interface to allow the transfer of financial data on 40,000+ ICBC small business clients from Balang Technology Ltd.'s ("Balang") servers to Cubeler's servers has been completed.

Earlier this year, ASDS and Balang signed an agreement for the development of the interface which will now allow the 40,000+ ICBC small business clients to be eligible, based on their Cubeler Score™, to receive loan and other credit offers from registered Cubeler lenders. The arrival of the first 2,000 or so ICBC small business clients to the platform has already caught the attention of several lenders and financial institutions, including one of China's top ten largest banks. ASDS is looking to sign up these banks and lenders on Cubeler as quickly as possible to have the platform facilitate the first loan/credit transactions between them and the newly arrived ICBC small business clients.

About the Cubeler Platform:

Cubeler is a commercial lending platform that matches any business looking for credit with a variety of lenders. Cubeler periodically reads financial data coming from the registered businesses' accounting software, analyses several data points and calculates a series of financial ratios to determine how well the business is performing. Those data points and ratios are then compared to Cubeler's registered lenders' lending criterial and the resulting matches are shown to the lenders and the businesses, much like the way a dating website would show its members their compatible matches. Peak has an exclusive license to commercialize Cubeler in China and earns interest and/or a service fee, through its operating subsidiaries, on all transactions conducted on the platform in that market.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.