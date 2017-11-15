Helsinki, 2017-11-15 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sale of Taaleri's first forest fund to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets has been executed



Taaleri Private Equity Funds Ltd which is managing Taaleri Metsärahasto I Ky has finalized the sale of Taaleri's first forest fund to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets. As a result, Taaleri will record a net income of some MEUR 2.7. Taaleri gave a press release of the sale 11 October 2017.



The total area of the estates owned by the forest fund is over 14,000 hectares of which the amount of forest land is about 12,500 hectares. Taaleri established the forest fund in late 2012 and it has 140 investors.



Additional information: Marko Backström, Lawyer, Private Equity Funds, tel. +358 45 133 8666, marko.backstrom@taaleri.com



Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com, tel +358 40 504 3321