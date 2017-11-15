First two holes on C10 conductor intersect 1.51% U3O8 over 5.5 metres and 1.26% U3O8 over 4.4 metres, highlighted by 4.15% U3O8 over 1.4 metres

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report final results from drill holes WMA042 and WMA042-2, on the West McArthur uranium project ("Project"). The drill program was conducted by Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") as part of their $12.5 million option to earn a 60% interest in the Project.